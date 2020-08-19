Raptors' viewership in Canada skyrockets for Game 1 victory

The NBA's television ratings have been in the news lately, and very little of it has been good news. No less than President Donald Trump even referred to the ratings as being "very, very low."

But when it comes to the defending champion Toronto Raptors, apparently people want to watch. Or more accurately, Canadians love to watch.

As relayed by Michael Grange by Sportsnet, ratings for the Raptors' Game 1 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday fared 34 percent better than their Game 1 loss to the Orlando Magic last season on Sportsnet.

That made it to the most-watched first-round game on Sportsnet in franchise history.

The Raptors-Nets had an overall average audience of 1.05 million, per Grange ... but averaged 2,5 million Canadian viewers.

The Raptors emerged with a 134-110 blowout win.

"Given the nature of the NBA's restart, it would make sense that more Raptors fans would tune in due to an inability to attend the game in person but the figure of 2.5 total viewers is impressive, especially considering Game 1's 4 p.m. (EST) start time," according to NBA.com.