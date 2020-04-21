AllCavs
GM Report

T-Mac: NBA should cancel season and place focus on next year

Sam Amico

There is still no telling when life will return to normal or if the NBA season can resume.

So in the eyes of one at least one former star, the season should be canceled altogether -- and the league should just try to look forward to next year.

"As a former player, I would be in favor of calling the season off," Tracy McGrady said on ESPN's The Jump. "I just think there's too much to go into having to start the season (back) up."

McGrady went on to say that players don't have the facilities to stay in "tip-top shape," and that once players can train, it will "take some time" to get back in basketball shape.

View McGrady's full take on the segment from The Jump below.

