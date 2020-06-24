Report: Trae Young looking at 'all his options' after agent Omar Wilkes joins Klutch Sports

One of the NBA's most talented young stars will have a decision to make when it comes to choosing his representation.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is deciding whether to keep or end his contract with Octagon Sports after his agent Omar Wilkes left Wednesday for Klutch Sports. Young is looking at "all his options," per Haynes.

Wilkes will be the head of basketball at Klutch Sports, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With Wilkes taking on the position, esteemed agent Rich Paul will be able to broaden his work as the agency's CEO.

If Young ends up choosing to join Klutch, he'd be coming to an agency filled with fellow prominent hoopers.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green and Ben Simmons are the headliners, and those players have a combined 28 All-Star appearances.

As a first-time All-Star this season, Young scored a career-high 29.6 points per game, dished a career-high 9.3 assists and shot 43.7% from the field. Young also upped his 3-point percentage, shooting at a 36.1% clip.