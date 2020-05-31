NBA TV to air documentary on 1989-92 Trail Blazers

A documentary featuring the Portland Trail Blazers of 1989-92, “Rip City Revival,” is scheduled to air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

That team featured the likes of Clyde Drexler, Terry Porter, Buck Williams, the late Jerome Kersey and the late Kevin Duckworth. And those Blazers represented the Western Conference in the Finals in both 1989 (losing to the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons) and 1992 (losing to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls).

“That Portland team, they had it all,” former Pistons star Isiah Thomas says in the documentary.

Rip City Revival comes from Turner Sports writer/producer David Trager. View the trailer below.