AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA TV to air documentary on 1989-92 Trail Blazers

Sam Amico

A documentary featuring the Portland Trail Blazers of 1989-92, “Rip City Revival,” is scheduled to air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

That team featured the likes of Clyde Drexler, Terry Porter, Buck Williams, the late Jerome Kersey and the late Kevin Duckworth. And those Blazers represented the Western Conference in the Finals in both 1989 (losing to the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons) and 1992 (losing to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls).

“That Portland team, they had it all,” former Pistons star Isiah Thomas says in the documentary.

Rip City Revival comes from Turner Sports writer/producer David Trager. View the trailer below.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dellavedova: Tough not knowing if Cavaliers will finish season

Cleveland veteran point guard will be unrestricted free agent whenever offseason begins.

Sam Amico

NBA players prefer not to go straight to playoffs should season resume

Most seemingly would like to get in a few games before trying to make a run at the championship.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Altman, Bickerstaff on Floyd death: 'We should not have to live in fear'

Cleveland general manager and coach release statement on death of George Floyd.

Sam Amico

Wizards become latest to reopen practice facility

Washington may or may not be included should the league resume play later in summer.

Sam Amico

Bulls expected to reopen practice facility next week

Date pushed back as Chicago prepares to start next phase of getting back to business.

Sam Amico

Sources: NBA eyeing Sept. 25 as date for annual draft

Pro basketball making plans for return to play, as well as for completion of 2019-20 offseason calendar and events.

Sam Amico

NBA targeting July 31 for return to season

Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly tells team owners in conference call that time to resume play may be approaching.

Sam Amico

Vote reveals NBA GMs strongly support idea of 'playoff plus' format

Most general managers reportedly favor adding teams to postseason in some form should season resume.

Sam Amico

Most NBA general managers want playoff seeding to remain as is

Vote reveals 53 percent are in favor of keeping playoff format intact should season resume.

Sam Amico

Italian club targeting free agent forward Williams

Former No. 2 NBA draft pick continues to draw strong interest overseas.

Sam Amico