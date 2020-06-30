AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Trail Blazers to sign G-League standout Adams

Sam Amico

The Portland Trail Blazers intend to sign free agent point guard Jaylen Adams to fill the roster spot vacated by forward Trevor Ariza, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Adams spent all of this season with the Wisconsin Herd, where he was a selected all-G League first team. Per Wojnarowski, Adams was runner-up for league MVP honors.

Adams, 24, is 6-foot-0 and went undrafted out of St. Bonaventure in 2018. He appeared in 34 games with the Atlanta Hawks as a rookie, averaging 3.2 points and 1.9 assists.

He averaged 21.5 points, 5.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds with the Herd.

Ariza is opting out of the NBA's restart in Orlando at the end of July to spend time with his son. He has been involved in a custody case and the league's quarantine period would interfere with the court's visitation period, Wojanrowski reported. 

Ariza decided on visitation "over competing with the Blazers in the 22-team restart," Wojnarowski added.

The Blazers (27-39) are 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Each team in Orlando will play eight games to determine the playoff qualifiers and seeding.

Tuesday is the final day of the NBA's pre-Orlando window to make roster moves.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Teams not invited to Disney still hoping for chance to play ... somewhere

Union director Michele Roberts says "conversations can be had" to give teams left out of Orlando some run.

Sam Amico

Cavs convert Wade's two-way contract to standard deal

Sam Amico

by

Nil0

Fred VanVleet likes the Raptors' chances repeating as champs during Orlando restart

Fred VanVleet, a four-year guard, is arguably the Raptors' third-best player behind Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry.

Cameron Fields

Cavaliers sign Bell ahead of important offseason of decisions

Cleveland fills out roster (for now) with big man who has spent time with three other teams.

Sam Amico

Lakers adding free agent guard Smith to roster for NBA restart

Sam Amico

Nets adding well-traveled Anderson to replace Chandler

Swingman spent most of season in G League, has a reputation for being strong perimeter defender.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA and NBPA planning to allow players to have social justice messages on jerseys

NBA players have regularly done their part to help address racism and injustice.

Cameron Fields

NBA schedules Clippers-Lakers and Zion for opening night of Orlando restart

The NBA released its schedule Friday for the opening night of the Orlando restart.

Cameron Fields

Ex-Ohio State star Thomas again drawing interest overseas

Former Buckeyes forward and Spurs draft pick spent last season playing professionally in Greece.

Sam Amico

Ex-NBA forward Rudez signs deal in the Netherlands

Croatian native has spent time in NBA with Pacers, Timberwolves and Magic.

Sam Amico