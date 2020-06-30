Trail Blazers to sign G-League standout Adams

The Portland Trail Blazers intend to sign free agent point guard Jaylen Adams to fill the roster spot vacated by forward Trevor Ariza, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Adams spent all of this season with the Wisconsin Herd, where he was a selected all-G League first team. Per Wojnarowski, Adams was runner-up for league MVP honors.

Adams, 24, is 6-foot-0 and went undrafted out of St. Bonaventure in 2018. He appeared in 34 games with the Atlanta Hawks as a rookie, averaging 3.2 points and 1.9 assists.

He averaged 21.5 points, 5.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds with the Herd.

Ariza is opting out of the NBA's restart in Orlando at the end of July to spend time with his son. He has been involved in a custody case and the league's quarantine period would interfere with the court's visitation period, Wojanrowski reported.

Ariza decided on visitation "over competing with the Blazers in the 22-team restart," Wojnarowski added.

The Blazers (27-39) are 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Each team in Orlando will play eight games to determine the playoff qualifiers and seeding.

Tuesday is the final day of the NBA's pre-Orlando window to make roster moves.