Langdon, Booth among those Kings seek to interview for GM role

The Sacramento Kings have requested to interview Trajan Langdon, Calvin Booth and four others for their general manager vacancy, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Booth was recently promoted to GM of the Denver Nuggets and Langdon serves in the same role under David Griffin with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Kings are searching for a new GM after parting ways with Vlade Divac after the season. Kings executive/consultant Joe Dumars is leading the search after reportedly revealing he does not want the job himself.

Along with Booth and Langdon, the Kings are seeking permission to Minnesota Timberwolves executive VP Sachin Gupta, Miami Heat assistant GM Adam Simon, Houston Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair and former Atlanta Hawks GM and GM Wes Wilcox, per Charania and Amick.

Both Wilcox and Langdon have served as assistant GMs with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Langdon played for the franchise.

The Kings have not determined Dumars' role moving forward, and according to The Athletic, that could prove to be a "problematic component" in the search.

Still, interest in the position is strong throughout the NBA.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee also recently identified San Antonio Spurs VP of basketball operations Brent Barry, Toronto Raptors GM Bobby Webster and Los Angeles Clippers assistant GM Trent Redden, a Sacramento native, as other potential candidates.