Langdon withdraws from consideration for Kings GM vacancy

Sam Amico

New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon has removed himself as a candidate for the Sacrameno Kings' head of basketball operations vacancy, according to Will Guillory of The Athletic.

Langdon is entering his second season with the Pelicans and their own head of basketball operations David Griffin, after previously working under Griffin as an assistant GM with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Kings are looking for a new GM after parting ways with Vlade Divac after the season.

Langdon was one of Kings' six candidates previously identified by The Athletic. Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, Minnesota Timberwolves executive VP Sachin Gupta, Miami Heat assistant GM Adam Simon, Houston Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair and former Atlanta Hawks GM and Cavs assistant GM Wes Wilcox were the others.

Langdon, 44, was drafted by the Cavs with the No. 11 overall pick in 1999. He was also drafted by the San Diego Padres in sixth round of the 1994 MLB draft. He has served as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and an assistant GM with the Brooklyn Nets.

Kings executive/advisor Joe Dumars is leading the GM search, though reportedly does not have an interest in the position himself. It is unclear what Dumars' role with the team will be moving forward.

