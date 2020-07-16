Spurs to be without Lyles following appendectomy

San Antonio Spurs power forward Trey Lyles will miss the remainder of the season with appendicitis, the team announced.

Lyles had been practicing with the team in Orlando before undergoing an appendectomy Wednesday.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich initially made the announcement after practice, with the team later confirming the news.

The Spurs (27-36 at the hiatus) were already expecting to without injured forward LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) as they vie for a playoff spot in the NBA's return at the end of the month.

They are in 12th place in the Western Conference, four games back of the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies.

Minus Aldridge and Lyles, the frontcourt will consist of Rudy Gay, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu and recent signee Tyler Zeller.

Lyles averaged 6.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in 63 games with the Spurs this season. His contract is for $5 million next season, but is non-guaranteed.