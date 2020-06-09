Ex-Clippers forward Thompkins signs extension with Real Madrid

Former Los Angeles Clippers power forward Trey Thompkins has signed a two-year contract extension with Spanish club Real Madrid.

Thompkins made the announcement on Instagram and the club followed with announcement of its own shortly thereafter.

The former Georgia standout was selected by the Clippers in the second round of the 2011 draft (No. 37 overall). He appeared in just 24 games as rookie, then suffered a bone bruise in his knee during summer league and was sidelined for nearly two seasons.

The Clippers waived him in 2013.

Thompkins, 30, has had some success overseas, spending the past three seasons with Real Madrid.