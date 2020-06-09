AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Ex-Clippers forward Thompkins signs extension with Real Madrid

Sam Amico

Former Los Angeles Clippers power forward Trey Thompkins has signed a two-year contract extension with Spanish club Real Madrid.

Thompkins made the announcement on Instagram and the club followed with announcement of its own shortly thereafter.

The former Georgia standout was selected by the Clippers in the second round of the 2011 draft (No. 37 overall). He appeared in just 24 games as rookie, then suffered a bone bruise in his knee during summer league and was sidelined for nearly two seasons.

The Clippers waived him in 2013.

Thompkins, 30, has had some success overseas, spending the past three seasons with Real Madrid.

View this post on Instagram

Excited for 2 more years at home! #HalaMadrid

A post shared by Trey (@treythompkins) on

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-NBA guard Calathes agrees to three-year deal in Spain

Former Florida standout spent two seasons with Memphis Grizzlies earlier this decade.

Sam Amico

Israeli club fined after ex-NBA forward Hamilton breaks quarantine rules

Former first-round pick reportedly violated guidelines put in place to resume season in Israel.

Sam Amico

Bickerstaff: Cavs motivated, determined to play again before next season

Cleveland coach addresses talk of possible games involving teams not invited to Orlando, as well Cavs' goals.

Sam Amico

Current NBA free agents by position

A look at veteran free agents who are eligible to sign once the league reopens for business.

Sam Amico

NBA considering options for some type of pre-draft combine

League has ideas for prospect "gathering," but nothing yet set in stone, according to report.

Sam Amico

Teams left out of NBA restart pushing for camps, mini-summer leagues

Non-playoff contenders want to get in some run prior to start of next season.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Warriors appear to have Georgia's Edwards as top draft target

Talented shooting guard may be pick if Golden State lands at No. 1 -- assuming Warriors don't make trade.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Udoka top Bulls target once decision made on coaching change

Philadelphia 76ers assistant and former NBA forward apparently the frontrunner in Chicago.

Sam Amico

Will assistant coaches be included in NBA's return to season?

Some uncertainty continues to surround league as it prepares for relaunch at end of July.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

NBA teams in Orlando will be given window to make transactions

Plans put in place to help those with open roster spots, key injuries or that have players who test positive for COVID-19.

Sam Amico