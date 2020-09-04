SI.com
ESPN parting ways with former women's tourney host Wingo

Sam Amico

Former Women's NCAA Tournament studio host Trey Wingo is being let go by ESPN, according to a report by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Wingo, 56, had been at ESPN since 1997.

As Marchand relayed, his highest-profile role was as host of the annual NFL Draft. Until recently, he had also co-hosted the "Golic & Wingo" early-morning radio program.

"Wingo started the radio removal process on his own by telling network executives he no longer wanted to rise early for the program," Marchand wrote. "This was prior to the pandemic, when ESPN may have had more opportunities for someone like Wingo."

Wingo's contract is due to expire at the end of the year.

"It is unclear what Wingo will do next, as overtures to join NFL Network, his preferred destination, have been unsuccessful thus far, according to sources," Marchand reported.

