Cavaliers' Thompson on free agency: I don't think about what-ifs

Sam Amico

When it comes to Cleveland Cavaliers center/forward Tristan Thompson, the biggest question may not be about what happens when NBA play resumes.

The bigger one generally relates to what comes after that.

Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason -- whenever that finally arrives. But it's tough to think about that with the world in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic.

And actually, it's not something he seems to focus on much anyway.

"It hasn't crossed my mind at all," Thompson said in a Zoom call with reporters. "I don't like to think too far ahead or about maybes or what-ifs."

Thompson was drafted by the Cavs with the fourth overall pick in 2011. He has spent his entire career in Cleveland and is one of three remaining members from the 2016 championship team.

"I never thought in a million years that I'd have the success I've had," Thompson said. "For me it's just taking one day at a time and enjoying every minute of it. ... I wouldn't change it for the world."

Thompson is represented by Rich Paul, the super agent whose client list also includes the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons.

Thompson told Sports Illustrated at the start of the season that he is more than open to staying with the Cavs.

"I got drafted here and I won a championship here. I have great memories here," he told SI at the time. "I am a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and it is my job to punch the clock and come to work every day for the organization. That is how I approach it. 

"There are people who get paid for the business side, Rich Paul and (Cavs GM) Koby Altman and others. That business stuff is all for them. 

"For me, it's about just being a player. You know? Don't overstep your boundries. Just play basketball, and let the guys you pay to be businessmen do their jobs."

Thompson was speaking from Los Angeles. Some of his teammates have returned to the practice facility outside of Cleveland, but Thompson has a gym and weights right where he is today.

His career of endless energy, relentless rebounding and determined defense are highly likely to make him an in-demand prospect once free agency finally does roll around.

It sounds like Cleveland will undoubtedly be under consideration.

"The memories have been great," he said. "Getting drafted in 2011, winning a championship, being a lottery pick, it's bottom to top. It's been a great experience.

"I'll let Rich Paul handle (free agency). He's the best in the game. For me it's keep the main focus, and the main focus is to stay ready to play some basketball, whenever that is."

As for the suspension of season, Thompson said he is hopeful things can resume. The Cavs (19-46 at the hiatus) were playing about .500 after J.B. Bickerstaff replaced John Beilein as coach in February.

"Do I want basketball to come back? Of course. I'm running out of things to watch on Netflix and HGTV," Thompson said. "But it's not my decision. Whenever they can do it in terms of safety and what makes sense, we'll be for."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

