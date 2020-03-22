Thompson, Cavaliers Will Have Decisions To Make Once NBA Returns

How much is Tristan Thompson valued around the NBA?

Well, according to CBS Sports, the Cleveland Cavaliers center is the 27th most valuable free-agent-to-be. If that's truly the case, expect the Cavs to have a decent chance to re-sign him.

(Sidenote: If it's not truly the case, it's close. And the Cavs are likely to try to re-sign Thompson and they probably have a decent shot.)

Of course, with the world on hold because of the coronavirus, it's hard to know much of anything -- when free agency will be, who might go where, or if this season will even resume.

But back to Thompson.

There was a time when it seemed as if he were a goner. That was at the trade deadline in early February, when the Cavs reportedly explored multiple deals. Thompson seemingly wanted out and the Cavs seemingly were OK with moving him.

Instead, they traded for center Andre Drummond. Thompson stayed and moved to a reserve role. You would have thought that meant the end of Thompson in Cleveland.

But hey, this is pro basketball and just when you think you have everything figured out ... it suddenly changes.

That was also during the short-lived John Beilein era. Let's face it, the team dynamic has changed under coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Players seem to enjoy being in Cleveland again, and until the hiatus, the Cavs were again starting to look like a professional (and fairly competitive) outlet.

Thompson, 29, was and always has been a big part of that. No word on how he truly feels now, but the sense here is he would be open to staying with the Cavs.

Now, like any good free agent, he will certainly test the market -- whenever that time may be. He is unrestricted, so if he does sign elsewhere, the Cavs won't be able to match. Thompson will have left, vanished into thin air. Or at least to another team. But the bottom line is the Cavs would be due no compensation.

Another possibility is a sign-and-trade, but those are complicated and the Cavs probably wouldn't receive much in return.

There will be plenty of suitors for Thompson.

As CBS wrote, "After looking like his career was on the downturn, Thompson's career season has him back on the free-agent radar for this offseason. He's a perfect rotation big to add to a contending team given his championship experience, and he's even knocked down a handful of 3-pointers this season."

Thompson is averaging 12.0 points and 10.1 rebounds and continues to make countless hustle plays. He takes great pride in his ability to defend on the perimeter when forced to switch onto small forwards or guards.

But right now, we don't know what Thompson is seeking in free agency. We don't know what the Cavs will be willing to pay. With the season still suspended, we don't even know how much the NBA financial picture will be impacted, or how much the salary cap will decrease.

All that we can safely say at the moment is the Cavs and Thompson are open to staying together.

And when the world gets back to normal, and the business of the NBA returns, the rebuilding franchise and its key veteran can take the needed time to figure out if staying together can actually happen.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.