Cavaliers' Thompson Out With Eye Injury

Sam Amico

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson suffered a corneal abrasion in his right eye and is out for Tuesday's game at Chicago.

Thompson suffered the injury after just eight minutes of playing time in Sunday's win over San Antonio. There has been no indication of how long he might be out.

Thompson may require goggles to protect the eye once he does return.

 Rookie guards Darius Garland (groin) and Kevin Porter Jr. (concussion protocol) also remain out, as does guard/forward Dante Exum (ankle).

Meanwhile, standout Bulls guard Zach LaVine will miss the game with an injured quad.

The Cavs (19-45) have won two straight and are 5-5 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Chicago is the first of six straight games on the road. The first three are against non-playoff teams.

