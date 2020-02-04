AllCavs
Cavaliers' Thompson Reportedly Seeking Trade Before Deadline

Sam Amico

Tristan Thompson is reportedly seeking a trade from the Cavaliers and the Cavs are looking to trade Thompson.

Whether it happens by Thursday afternoon's deadline is anyone's guess.

According to a report from Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Thompson was open to signing an extension earlier this season. Now, though, he would like to move on. Thompson's contract expires at the end of the season and the Cavs don't want to lose him for nothing.

The Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks are just two teams that have reportedly expressed interest in Thompson. Also, a Western Conference GM told SI.com that he intended to talk to the Cavs about Thompson this week.

Thompson, 28, is averaging 12.0 points and 10.3 rebounds. He was drafted by the Cavs with the fourth overall pick in 2011. Thompson, Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova are the lone remaining players from the Cavs' championship team of 2016.

Along with Thompson, the Cavs may be exploring trades on Love, Dellavedova, Brandon Knight and John Henson. They are believed to be trying to acquire more young players and draft picks.

Any team that acquired Thompson would also receive his Bird rights, theoretically making re-signing him easier.

Thompson is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Agency. He signed a five-year, $82 million contract with the Cavs in 2015.

