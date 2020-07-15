Thompson, Cavs seem destined for at least one more run together

Tristan Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent, but probably in the worst possible offseason to do so.

So perhaps the Cleveland Cavaliers' veteran center will simply return to the only franchise he's ever known, the franchise that drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2011.

It's true that the Cavs acquired Andre Drummond at the February trade deadline. And Drummond is a former All-Star who just happens to play the same position as Thompson.

It's also true that Thompson is cherished by the Cavs ... but just like every athlete in the history of sports, he prefers to start. And if not start, play meaningful minutes for a contender.

Quite honestly, most veterans who have won a title don't want to come off the bench for a team that is finding its way.

Right now, that's Thompson and those are the Cavs.

But again, circumstances around the world have dampened what may have been a nice free-agent payday for Thompson.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and its certain impact on the NBA salary cap, a lot of free agents are expected to sign one-year deals with their current teams. Then they can try again next offseason, when things theoretically become a little more settled.

Last month, I wrote a story that Thompson's return to the Cavs was beginning to look more realistic.

On Wednesday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com quoted a source close to Thompson who indicated the same.

“I believe there’s a chance of him re-signing in free agency,” Fedor quoted the source as saying. “He hasn’t necessarily played his final game there.”

This isn't to say Thompson would take or a one-year deal or that's all the Cavs will offer. But it does say that it appears there will at least be some talks when free agency hits in October.

TRISTAN TALKS TRISTAN

Thompson told me before the season that he just plays and lets the business of basketball take care of itself.

"I got drafted here and I won a championship here. I have great memories here," he said when I asked if he wanted to stay. "I am a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and it is my job to punch the clock and come to work every day for the organization. That is how I approach it."

He continued, "There are people who get paid for the business side -- (agent) Rich Paul and Koby Altman and others. That business stuff is all for them. For me, it's about just being a player. You know? Don't overstep your boundries. Just play basketball, and let the guys you pay to be businessmen do their jobs."

Thompson, 29, has embraced his role as one of the Cavs' senior spokesmen, willingly lending a helping hand for younger teammates such as Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. Thompson also remained a good teammate after the Cavs traded for Drummond. Along with all that, Thompson respects coach J.B. Bickerstaff and the feeling is undoubtedly mutual.

The truth is, Thompson may be an even better fit than Drummond with Bickerstaff in charge.

“He’s just so valuable for this team and this organization," Cavs power forward Kevin Love said of Thompson. "I really hope he’s back.”

A lot of Cavs feel the same -- from general manager Koby Altman to Bickerstaff to Thompson's teammates.

So don't be surprised if it happens, for at least one more year anyway.