Thompson, Cavs Fans Celebrate 2016 Title ... A Second Time

What's better than seeing your favorite team win a championship?

How about getting to experience it all over again?

That is what happened Wednesday, when ESPN re-aired the Cleveland Cavaliers' thrilling Game 7 win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals.

"Watching that game 7 brought back so many memories," Cavs center Tristan Thompson tweeted. "Cleveland deserved that more than anything!!!"

Prior to broadcasting Game 7, ESPN showed Game 5. Both games were at Golden State, both were wins. Both enabled the Cavs to become the first team in the Finals to overcome a 3-1 deficit, and both led to the franchise's lone title.

But it wasn't just Thompson who celebrated. As you'll see by some of the tweets below, it was everyone who celebrated the first time.

Of course, the Cavs are in a very different position today. Thompson, Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova are the only remaining members from the title team, as the Cavs (and Warriors) are in rebuilding mode.

Today, the Warriors have the league's worst record; the Cavs have the second.

But with the NBA on hiatus and the world on hold because of the coronavirus, Wednesday's broadcast gave the Cavaliers and their fans a reason to feel good again.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.