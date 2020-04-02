AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Thompson, Cavs Fans Celebrate 2016 Title ... A Second Time

Sam Amico

What's better than seeing your favorite team win a championship?

How about getting to experience it all over again?

That is what happened Wednesday, when ESPN re-aired the Cleveland Cavaliers' thrilling Game 7 win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals. 

"Watching that game 7 brought back so many memories," Cavs center Tristan Thompson tweeted. "Cleveland deserved that more than anything!!!"

Prior to broadcasting Game 7, ESPN showed Game 5. Both games were at Golden State, both were wins. Both enabled the Cavs to become the first team in the Finals to overcome a 3-1 deficit, and both led to the franchise's lone title.

But it wasn't just Thompson who celebrated. As you'll see by some of the tweets below, it was everyone who celebrated the first time.

Of course, the Cavs are in a very different position today. Thompson, Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova are the only remaining members from the title team, as the Cavs (and Warriors) are in rebuilding mode.

Today, the Warriors have the league's worst record; the Cavs have the second.

But with the NBA on hiatus and the world on hold because of the coronavirus, Wednesday's broadcast gave the Cavaliers and their fans a reason to feel good again.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Knicks Targeting 76ers' Brand As Possible GM

Philadelphia said to be pleased with performance of Brand, who is still under contract.

Sam Amico

Sports Illustrated is in the process of releasing its boys’ high…

Sam Amico

What might the NBA’s potential schedule changes look like? SI.com…

Sam Amico

Of All NBA Draft Prospects, Warriors May Covet Avdija Most

Israeli forward reportedly high on Golden State's wish list for draft, whenever it should actually take place.

Sam Amico

Ohio State Big Man Wesson To Declare For NBA Draft

With so many unknowns, junior standout not ruling out return to Buckeyes.

Sam Amico

ESPN To Televise Cavaliers' Games 5 And 7 Wins In 2016 Finals

Victories that led to historic comeback and franchise's lone title will air back-to-back.

Sam Amico

LaVine Opens Up About Bulls' Troubles: 'To Be Blunt, I'm Upset'

Chicago's leading scorer says he was hoping this would be the year franchise returned to playoffs.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Drummond Among Players In NBA2K Tournament

Players-only, single-elimination format will be played to benefit coronavirus relief.

Sam Amico

Pistons Scout Hanks Takes Positive Step In Battle With Coronavirus

Basketball lifer passes breathing trial, taken off ventilator, wife tells CBS Sports.

Sam Amico

Lakers Free Of Coronavirus Symptoms After Two-Week Quarantine

Team releases statement following report earlier in March that two players had tested positive.

Sam Amico