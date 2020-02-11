Report: Rival Teams Hoping To Talk Cavs' Thompson Into Taking Buyout

CLEVELAND -- Several opposing teams are hoping to convince Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson to take a contract buyout and join them for a playoff run, according to James Rapien of 92.3 The Fan.

Thompson is in the final year of his contract and due $18.5 million this season. He will become an unrestricted free agent in July.

The Cavaliers tried to trade Thompson prior to last week's deadline, to no avail. He is now coming off the bench following the Cavs' deal for two-time All-Star Andre Drummond.

Players must be waived or have their contracts bought out by March 1 to be eligible for the playoffs.

"Thompson’s agent Rich Paul has put the veteran center in an interesting position going into the offseason," Rapien wrote. "Thompson could be in line for another big payday, assuming he doesn't take a buyout. Staying with the Cavaliers until the end of the season gives Thompson a chance to use his Bird rights in a sign-and-trade to land a bigger contract on the open market."

The Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards reportedly expressed an interest in Thompson ahead of the trade deadline.

As Rapien noted, Thompson has a house in LA, which may give the Clippers an edge should a buyout occur.

Paul's clients normally don't take buyouts, but it is believed Thompson was hoping to be traded. So perhaps Paul and Thompson could be talked into such an arrangement if one were offered by the Cavs.

Thompson, 28, is averaging 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds. He has been with the Cavaliers since being drafted with the fourth overall pick in 2011.

He told SI.com in October he lets Paul handle all the off-the-court dealings.

"I got drafted here and I won a championship here. I have great memories here," Thompson told SI.com. "I am a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and it is my job to punch the clock and come to work every day for the organization. That is how I approach it.

"There are people who get paid for the business side -- Rich Paul and (Cavs GM) Koby Altman and others. That business stuff is all for them. For me, it's about just being a player. You know? Don't overstep your boundries. Just play basketball, and let the guys you pay to be businessmen do their jobs."