Turner Sports signs Shaq to multiyear contract extension

Former NBA great and current TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Turner Sports.

O'Neal began at Turner Sports in 2011. He also appears regularly on NBA TV and other Turner Sports properties. The most-notable of those is "Inside the NBA," with host Ernie Johnson and co-analysts Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

“Turner Sports is family to me – even you, Chuck – and I’m looking forward to working alongside my talented colleagues as we create many more Shaq-tastic moments in the years to come,” O'Neal said in a statement.

O'Neal won four championships as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers (2001-03) and Miami Heat (2006).