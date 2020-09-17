SI.com
Ratings for Game 1 of East finals drop 27 percent; least-watched since 2007

Sam Amico

While television viewership for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals was near the top of the NBA's return, ratings dipped considerably when compared to past two years.

The Miami Heat's thriller of a win over the Boston Celtics on ESPN averaged 4.0 million viewers Tuesday, which is actually fairly high for the NBA playoffs on the Disney campus. But as noted by Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch, viewership was still down 27 percent from last season and 44 percent from 2017-18.

Overall, Heat-Celtics was the least-watched Game 1 of the East finals since the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Detroit Pistons in 2007, Lewis reported.

In fairness to the Heat and Celtics, the game did start earlier than normal (6:30 p.m. EST), moving it out of the coveted prime-time window. The early tipoff was put in place so that the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers could start their Game 7 at 9 p.m.

Along with that, NBA playoff games have never before been held in September, when most American sports fans are accustomed to turning their attention almost entirely to the NFL and college football.

With all that in mind, "Heat-Celtics ranks as the most-watched game in that early evening window in at least a decade," Lewis pointed out.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the Nuggets' stunning Game 7 win over the Clippers averaged 5.2 million viewers. That game was also on ESPN and its viewership showed that the meaningful weekday evening games may still bring eyeballs for the NBA.

"Outside of the NFL, it was the most-watched live sporting event on cable since the NBA All-Star Game in February," per Lewis.

TV ratings for the first round were reportedly down 27 percent from last season and 40 percent from two years ago. Along with that, a report from Sports Business Journal said ratings from the pre-hiatus regular season (October-March) had dropped pretty significantly for ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

