Lawson explains post that got him banned from Chinese league

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Ty Lawson addressed a controversial social media post that resulted in a lifetime ban from the Chinese Basketball Association, saying that he "meant no disrespect."

The CBA banned Lawson over the weekend after posting a picture of himself with a woman in an Instagram story, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

While the woman's face was not revealed, Lawson indicated elsewhere in the story that she was Chinese, writing that "Chinese women got cakes on the low."

Lawson explained those remarks on social media.

“I’m probably the least racist guy you’ve ever met in your life, like I have fun with anybody," he said. "'Cakes' means that she had a nice body. That’s it, you’re taking it too far. I meant no disrespect, and all the racism and disrespect coming towards me is wild. ...

"Anybody who knows me in China knows I’m not that person, at all. I was literally saying that she had a nice body, and I danced at a club."

Lawson, 32, is 5-foot-11 and had been playing for the Fujian Sturgeons. His agent, Chris Patrick, reportedly has terminated their relationship, leaving Lawson without representation. 

The Sturgeons also released a statement.

"His inappropriate words are inconsistent with the social responsibilities and values abided by our club and have brought serious adverse social impacts to the club and the league. We will not sign him for the new season," the Sturgeons said in a statement, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

He was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 18 pick in the 2009 draft, then immediately traded to Denver.

His best seasons came with the Nuggets from 2009-15. He has also played for the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, and last appeared in the NBA in 2018 with the Washington Wizards.

He carries NBA career averages of 12.7 points and 6.0 assists.

