Former Cavs coach Lue to interview with 76ers this week

Sam Amico

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue will intervie4w for the Philadelphia 76ers' coaching vacancy on Tuesday, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Lue is currently the associate head coach with Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers, and is said to be one of two finalists for the Sixers job, with former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni being the other.

Per Pompey and several other reports, the job is D'Antoni's to turn down. Still, Lue is in clearly a top candidate and an interview can always change the mind of a front-office search team, led by Sixers GM Elton Brand.

Lue is also said to be a "serious candidate" with D'Antoni's old team in Houston.

For now, the plan is to keep All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid together, and Lue's X's and O's and proven ability to manage stars are among the qualities that make Lue an appealing candidate.

Lue, of course, coached LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and the Cavs to the 2016 NBA championship.

"As a Los Angeles Lakers player, Lue won NBA titles in 2000 and 2001 while playing with Hall of Famers and Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, who like Simmons and Embiid didn’t get along," Pompey pointed out.

Lue has compiled a 128-83 overall record, and 41-20 in the playoffs. He was fired by the Cavs after an 0-6 start in 2018-19.

