Free agents Ennis, Dekker sign with same Turkish club

Free agent point guard Tyler Ennis and forward Sam Dekker have both signed with Turkish club, agent Andy Shiffman told Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Dekker, 26, is 6-foot-8 and was selected by the Houston Rockets with the No. 18 overall pick out of Wisconsin in the 2015 draft.

Along with the Rockets, he has spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

Dekker carries NBA career averages of 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds. He entered free agency last July.

He spent this past season with Russian club Lokomotic Kuan, averaging 13.1 points in EuroCup play.

Ennis, 25, is 6-3 and was drafted by the Phoenix Suns with 18th overall pick in 2014. He has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.

He previously played in Turkey, with Fenerbahce, and was with Raptors 905 of the G League this past season.