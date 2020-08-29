Nets pessimistic about hiring Lue; may keep focus on Popovich pursuit

The Brooklyn Nets apparently aren't feeling too great about hiring Tyronn Lue as next head coach. Lue is assistant coach of the Los Angeles Clippers and the hottest head-coaching candidate on the market.

According to Ian Begley of SNY.tv, some within the Nets organization "expressed pessimissm" about the possibility of hiring Lue.

Begley didn't specify why that may be the case, though it stands to reason it could be because the Nets have so much competition.

Lue reportedly has the inside track on the Philadelphia 76ers vacancy, and expected to be a strong candidate for former Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin, now running the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls are two other teams with vacancies, so no matter where Lue may go, he's unlikely to rush into a decision. All we really know is Lue seems to be on his way to a head-coaching job for 2020-21, and the Nets may not be feeling so good about their chances.

Of course, it has been said that San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich may be the Nets' top priority anyway. Those around the league seem to believe that Popovich-to-Brooklyn could be a real possibility.

With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant presumably returning from injuries, the Nets could become instant title contenders. Irving and Durant are said to be big fans of both Lue and Popovich.

The sense is that Popovich has little to gain by staying with the Spurs, and could grab another title or two with the Nets. Of course, nobody has gone on record about this (least of all, Popovich) -- but the bottom line is the Nets' search is undoubtedly a search worth monitoring.