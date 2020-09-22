SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Lue considered 'serious candidate' for Rockets coaching opening

Sam Amico

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has emerged as a "serious candidate" for the Houston Rockets' vacancy, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

The Rockets are looking to replace Mike D'Antoni, who stepped down after a second-round playoff exit.

Lue and the LeBron James-led Cavs won the NBA title in 2016, with Lue coaching them to three straight Finals appearances overall. He was also the lead assistant for the Cavs when they reached the Finals in 2015.

He is considered to be in the mix for other vacancies, including that of the Philadelphia 76ers, where he is "strongly vying" for the job with D'Antoni and former Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Lue served as the lead assistant for Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers this past season -- a position he had before coming to Cleveland in 2014.

"Lue has won and connected with LeBron," wrote Ben DuBose of USA Today. "It also depends on the pieces put around, but he’s experienced enough to do the same with (James) Harden and (Russell) Westbrook. Lue’s best tactical work was done in the postseason, an area where the Rockets have come up short four times in a row during D’Antoni’s time. 

"In an interview, his best selling strategy will be the star names he’s worked with: LeBron, Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

Lue, 43, has compiled a 128-83 overall record, and 41-20 in the playoffs. He was fired by the Cavs after an 0-6 start in 2018-19.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TV Ratings: Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals sinks to 17-year low

NBA's viewership issues haven't seemed to improved much despite the games taking on added meaning.

Sam Amico

by

baskets

Silver: NBA can 'export American values' in relationship with China

Commissioner indicates league intends to move forward in longstanding relationship with communist nation.

Sam Amico

G League could hold bubble-style tourney featuring Ignite elite team

After success of NBA's return in Orlando, minor-leaguers and top prospects could get some run soon.

Sam Amico

Lawson explains post that got him banned from Chinese league

NBA free agent point guard says Instagram story was not intended to be racist and that he "meant no disrespect."

Sam Amico

NBA commissioner Silver says next season may not start until 2021

League still keeping options open, though a Christmas Day opening apparently looking less realistic.

Sam Amico

Leonard lone 'untouchable' as Clippers consider roster changes

Los Angeles would consider trading fellow star Paul George in the right package, according to report.

Sam Amico

Hornets set to buzz into bubble camp and 'feel like a team again'

Eighteen players to take part as Charlotte finally able to get some run and prepare for next season.

Danny Thompson

Harrell interested in Clippers return, but on radar of others

Free-agent-to-be coming off strong season, reportedly shares mutual interest in return to Los Angeles.

Sam Amico

Agent dumps Lawson after controversial post results in CBA ban

Former NBA guard's Instagram story reportedly gets him kicked out of Chinese pro league for life.

Sam Amico

Lue, D'Antoni and Donovan vying for 76ers' coaching opening

Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand expected to move to second round of interviews within next week.

Sam Amico