Lue, D'Antoni and Donovan vying for 76ers' coaching opening

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach and current assistant Tyronn Lue, former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Dononvan continue to be linked to the Philadelphia 76ers' coaching vacancy, with all three "strongly vying" for the position, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 76ers are looking to replace Brett Brown, fired after seven seasons last month.

At one point, Lue was considered the strongest candidate, but it appears he has some serious competition as, per Charania, Sixers GM Elton Brand moves forward with a second round of interviews.

All three of the aforementioned candidates are reportedly candidates in other spots, with D'Antoni linked to vacancies with the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers, Donovan linked to the Pacers, and Lue to the Pelicans, Pacers and even Chicago Bulls.

As for the 76ers, Brand "expects to bring a shortlist of candidates to the Philadelphia area within 10 days for the next round of interviews," Charania reported.