SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Lue, D'Antoni and Donovan vying for 76ers' coaching opening

Sam Amico

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach and current assistant Tyronn Lue, former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Dononvan continue to be linked to the Philadelphia 76ers' coaching vacancy, with all three "strongly vying" for the position, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 76ers are looking to replace Brett Brown, fired after seven seasons last month. 

At one point, Lue was considered the strongest candidate, but it appears he has some serious competition as, per Charania, Sixers GM Elton Brand moves forward with a second round of interviews.

All three of the aforementioned candidates are reportedly candidates in other spots, with D'Antoni linked to vacancies with the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers, Donovan linked to the Pacers, and Lue to the Pelicans, Pacers and even Chicago Bulls.

As for the 76ers, Brand "expects to bring a shortlist of candidates to the Philadelphia area within 10 days for the next round of interviews," Charania reported.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TV Ratings: Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals sinks to 17-year low

NBA's viewership issues haven't seemed to improved much despite the games taking on added meaning.

Sam Amico

by

evie1

Rival teams suspect Clippers will try to make deal for playmaker

Los Angeles seems likely to try to avoid repeat of disappointing playoff finish by adding to roster this offseason.

Sam Amico

Bulls begin to narrow coaching search with some familiar names

Kenny Atkinson and Wes Unseld Jr. among those who reportedly have impressed during Chicago interview process.

Sam Amico

Pacers interview ex-Thunder coach Donovan for coaching vacancy

Indiana's search for new main man on sideline reportedly also includes former Cavs coach Mike Brown.

Sam Amico

Thompson: Three reasons Avdija makes sense for Hornets at No. 3

Israeli forward might be the right fit for Charlotte with his strong playmaking skills and ability to finish.

Danny Thompson

Thunder forward Hervey signs with Lokomotiv Kuban

Former Texas-Arlington standout lands one-year deal ahead of free agency period.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers begin life in Cleveland bubble, preparations for 2020-21

Majority of veterans, including Kevin Love and Collin Sexton, scheduled to embark on Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves add online talent-evaluator Gershon to scouting role

Minnesota becomes latest to show that NBA teams are taking work of website recruiting analysts seriously.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Swish goes Davis, as Lakers rise after taking Nuggets' best shot

Star power forward owns the spotlight by burying 3-pointer at buzzer, giving Lakers 2-0 lead in West finals.

Sam Amico

Former Cavaliers coach Brown to interview for Pacers vacancy

Current Warriors assistant also coached the Lakers before returning for a quick stop with Cleveland.

Sam Amico