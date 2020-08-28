Lue a 'prime' candidate for 76ers coaching vacancy, monitoring Bulls

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue may be emerging as the leading candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers' coaching vacancy, as relayed by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Lue is seeking a contract that would pay him $7 million per season, but "could settle for $5 million to $6 million," per Pompey, calling Lue a prime candidate for the 76ers.

The 76ers fired Brett Brown earlier this week after seven seasons. They still ow him $10 million over two years.

Along with the 76ers, the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets have vacancies. Lue is said to be a candidate for the Pelicans and Nets, and is "monitoring" the Bulls' situation, per Pompey.

Lue coached Nets point guard Kyrie Irving when they won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Irving and Nets forward Kevin Durant are said to be fans of Lue.

Also, David Griffin was the general manager of the 2016 Cavs and is now the head of basketball operations with the Pelicans.

Villanova University's Jay Wright and 76ers associate head coach Ime Udoka have been mentioned as others who may be on Philadelphia's coaching radar.

But Lue and the 76ers share a "mutual interest," Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported earlier this week. "Lue will be pursued by multiple teams in the weeks ahead, but Philadelphia could have an inside track," Mannix wrote.

Lue led the Cavaliers to the title with the likes of Irving, LeBron James and Kevin Love on the roster. The Cavs reached the Finals two straight times after that, before James left and Lue was fired a couple weeks into the 2018-19 season.

He has served as lead assistant on Doc Rivers' coaching staff with the Clippers on two occasions.