Report: Lue and 76ers closing in on coaching deal

Might the Tyronn Lue be nearing a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers?

If a report from Jon Johnson of WIP radio is to be believed, the answer is yes. Johnson cited a source as indicating the 76ers are "close to a deal" that will make Lue the next coach.

WIP carries broadcasts of 76ers games.

Lue is currently a Los Angeles Clippers assistant and this is hardly the first report tying him to the 76ers.

The New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls also have vacancies.

Lue is said to be a candidate for the Pelicans, and is "monitoring" the Bulls' situation, per Keith Pompey. of the Philadelphia Inquirer

Also, David Griffin was the general manager of the 2016 Cavs and is now the head of basketball operations with the Pelicans.

But Lue and the 76ers share a "mutual interest," Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported earlier this month. "Lue will be pursued by multiple teams in the weeks ahead, but Philadelphia could have an inside track," Mannix wrote.

Lue led the Cavaliers to the title with the likes of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on the roster. The Cavs reached the Finals two straight times after that, before James left and Lue was fired a couple weeks into the 2018-19 season.

He has served as lead assistant on Doc Rivers' coaching staff with the Clippers on two occasions.