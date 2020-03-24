Underclassmen Who Have Declared Or Are Expected To Declare For NBA Draft
Sam Amico
With the NBA season on hold and NCAA season having reached an unceremonious conclusion, it's hard to know how the draft will be impacted.
For now, the rules remain the same -- underclassmen have until April 26 to declare for the draft, and until June 3 to withdraw to maintain their college eligibility. (International prospects have until June 15 to withdraw.)
With the season perhaps picking back up in July, it seems unlikely that the draft will still be held at the end of June.
Of course, all of this is subject to change as the world tries to wait out and overtake the coronavirus.
For now, here is the list of those who are rumored to be leaving college or have outright declared for the draft (Updated March 24):
- Tyler Bey, F, jr., Colorado
- Jordan Bruner, F, jr., Yale
- LaMelo Ball, G, Australia
- Kendrick Davis, G, so., SMU
- Anthony Edwards, G, fr., Georgia
- Alonzo Gaffney, F, fr., Ohio State
- Jayvon Graves, G, jr., Buffalo
- R.J. Hampton, G, Australia
- Tyrese Haliburton, PG, so., Iowa State
- Elijah Hughes, G/F, jr., Syracuse
- Tre Jones, PG, so., Duke
- Kira Lewis, G, so., Alabama
- Cam Mack, G, so., Nebraska
- Sandro Mamukelashvili, F, jr., Seton Hall
- Isaac Okoro, F, fr., Auburn
- Daniel Oturu, C., so., Minnesota
- John Petty, G, jr., Alabama
- Obi Toppin, F, so., Dayton
- Devin Vassell, G, so., Florida State
- James Wiseman, C, fr., Memphis
- McKinley Wright, G., jr. Colorado
Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.