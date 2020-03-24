Underclassmen Who Have Declared Or Are Expected To Declare For NBA Draft

With the NBA season on hold and NCAA season having reached an unceremonious conclusion, it's hard to know how the draft will be impacted.

For now, the rules remain the same -- underclassmen have until April 26 to declare for the draft, and until June 3 to withdraw to maintain their college eligibility. (International prospects have until June 15 to withdraw.)

With the season perhaps picking back up in July, it seems unlikely that the draft will still be held at the end of June.

Of course, all of this is subject to change as the world tries to wait out and overtake the coronavirus.

For now, here is the list of those who are rumored to be leaving college or have outright declared for the draft (Updated March 24):

Tyler Bey, F, jr., Colorado

Jordan Bruner, F, jr., Yale

LaMelo Ball, G, Australia

Kendrick Davis, G, so., SMU

Anthony Edwards, G, fr., Georgia

Alonzo Gaffney, F, fr., Ohio State

Jayvon Graves, G, jr., Buffalo

R.J. Hampton, G, Australia

Tyrese Haliburton, PG, so., Iowa State

Elijah Hughes, G/F, jr., Syracuse

Tre Jones, PG, so., Duke

Kira Lewis, G, so., Alabama

Cam Mack, G, so., Nebraska

Sandro Mamukelashvili, F, jr., Seton Hall

Isaac Okoro, F, fr., Auburn

Daniel Oturu, C., so., Minnesota

John Petty, G, jr., Alabama

Obi Toppin, F, so., Dayton

Devin Vassell, G, so., Florida State

James Wiseman, C, fr., Memphis

McKinley Wright, G., jr. Colorado

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.