AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Underclassmen Who Have Declared Or Are Expected To Declare For NBA Draft

Sam Amico

With the NBA season on hold and NCAA season having reached an unceremonious conclusion, it's hard to know how the draft will be impacted.

For now, the rules remain the same -- underclassmen have until April 26 to declare for the draft, and until June 3 to withdraw to maintain their college eligibility. (International prospects have until June 15 to withdraw.)

With the season perhaps picking back up in July, it seems unlikely that the draft will still be held at the end of June.

Of course, all of this is subject to change as the world tries to wait out and overtake the coronavirus. 

For now, here is the list of those who are rumored to be leaving college or have outright declared for the draft (Updated March 24):

  • Tyler Bey, F, jr., Colorado
  • Jordan Bruner, F, jr., Yale
  • LaMelo Ball, G, Australia
  • Kendrick Davis, G, so., SMU
  • Anthony Edwards, G, fr., Georgia
  • Alonzo Gaffney, F, fr., Ohio State
  • Jayvon Graves, G, jr., Buffalo
  • R.J. Hampton, G, Australia
  • Tyrese Haliburton, PG, so., Iowa State
  • Elijah Hughes, G/F, jr., Syracuse
  • Tre Jones, PG, so., Duke
  • Kira Lewis, G, so., Alabama
  • Cam Mack, G, so., Nebraska
  • Sandro Mamukelashvili, F, jr., Seton Hall
  • Isaac Okoro, F, fr., Auburn
  • Daniel Oturu, C., so., Minnesota
  • John Petty, G, jr., Alabama
  • Obi Toppin, F, so., Dayton
  • Devin Vassell, G, so., Florida State
  • James Wiseman, C, fr., Memphis
  • McKinley Wright, G., jr. Colorado

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Potential Lottery Pick Haliburton To Declare For NBA Draft

Iowa State point guard is ranked the second-best prospect at his position.

Sam Amico

Media Poll Reveals Antetokounmpo Overwhelming Favorite For MVP

Milwaukee Bucks forward and reigning league MVP apparently way out in front with season on hiatus.

Sam Amico

Van Gundy On Knicks Coaching Search: 'Not Interested'

Veteran coach says he keeps tabs of what's going on and refers to New York as "extremely dysfunctional."

Sam Amico

Barkley Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Showing Symptoms

NBA legend, noted TNT analyst thanks fans for concern and support.

Sam Amico

Thompson, Cavaliers Will Have Decisions To Make Once NBA Returns

Veteran center will certainly explore market once free agency becomes a thing again. Will Cleveland be able to keep him?

Sam Amico

Pelicans Expected To Match Any Offer For Ingram

Small forward will be free agent, is clearly a part of New Orleans' hopes for the future.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Sexton Missing The Competition While NBA On Hiatus

Second-year guard was on scoring tear before break as Cleveland started show signs of coming together.

Sam Amico

NBA Vet Stephenson Among Those Returning To Play In China

Former Lakers and Pacers wing joining Jeremy Lin, others as CBA season gets set to resume.

Sam Amico

Changes To Bulls' Front Office On Hold, But Seemingly Remain On Way

Future of Chicago GM Gar Forman, coach Jim Boylen and others still unclear during hiatus.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Nance Jr. Makes $100K Worth Of Donations To Area Foodbanks

Akron native becomes second member of team to make pledge during coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Amico