Players ask coaches to leave room in determining fate of playoffs

Discussion among a "packed" ballroom on the Disney campus is centered on whether to cancel the rest of the season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Players from multiple teams gathered to determine the fate of the rest of the season after boycotting playoff games Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks became the first to do so in protesting social justice and racial issues, and trying to enact change.

Per Wojnarowski, "so far" there appears to be momentum on at least cancelling the three playoff games scheduled for Thursday.

The NBA said in a statement that the games were "postponed," indicating they would be made up at a later date. But that decision seems to be up to the players.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard and players' union president Chris Paul, Miami Heat forward and union VP Andre Iguodala, Bucks forward Kyle Korver and Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers were among those to speak at the meeting, according to Wojnarowski.

Zach Lowe, also of ESPN, and Wojnarowski later reported that the players asked the coaches to step out of the room.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported that the defending Toronto Raptors may leave the Disney campus altogether. The Raptors are scheduled to face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 slated for Thursday.

"There have been discussions amongst several teams, notably Toronto, about going home," Mannix reported.

Wojnarowski quoted one veteran player as saying that the "season is in jeopardy."