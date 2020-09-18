SI.com
Nuggets assistant Unseld Jr. makes strong case in Bulls' coaching search

Sam Amico

Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. may have strengthened his standing on the Chicago Bulls' list of potential coaches following a second-round win over the Los Angeles Clippers, as relayed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bulls are looking to replace former coach Jim Boylen and Unseld Jr. knows chief of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas well after their time together in Denver. Karnisovas served as Nuggets GM before being hired by the Bulls in the spring.

The Nuggets have overcome two consecutive 3-1 deficits to advance to the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers. Per Wojnarowski, Unseld was the "architect" of the Nuggets' defense that helped overtake the Clippers.

RELATED | Amico's Nuggets-Lakers pregame dribbles

Unseld Jr. served as an assistant with the Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic before joining the Nuggets on Michael Malone's staff in 2015.

The Bulls have about a dozen candidates for the job, as noted by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Along with Unseld, former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson and former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan are among those under consideration, as are Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka and Dallas Mavericks assistants Stephen Silas and Jamahl Mosley.

Unseld is the son of late Hall-of-Fame center Wes Unseld, who spent his entire pro career with the Wizards franchise (1968-81) and also served as the team's coach (1988-94).

