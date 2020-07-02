Jazz star Mitchell on Gobert: 'Right now we're good'

Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell reiterated that there's no beef between he and center Rudy Gobert.

"Right now we’re good," Mitchell told reporters. "We’re going out there ready to hoop. And I think the biggest thing that kind of sucked was that it took away from the guys on the team. Took away from what guys on the team were trying to do."

Gobert was the first known player to test positive for COVID-19, leading to the suspension of the season. Mitchell tested positive the next day, and reports said he felt Gobert had acted carelessly when Gobert felt sick.

Rumors followed that the two players had a following out -- and even that the Jazz would have to trade one of them.

But they both remain with Utah, and both are headed to the Orlando "bubble," where the NBA is scheduled to resume the season at the end of the month.

Mitchell continued to downplay any issues with Gobert, saying a little tension isn't out of the ordinary for teams with more than one star player.

"There’s gonna be tension, there’s gonna be back-and-forth, it’s always gonna happen," Mitchell said.

Other than that, he has the same fears entering the resumption of play as most other around the league.

Twenty-two teams will be battling for playoff positioning on the Walt Disney Resort campus. There will be eight regular-season "seeding" games before the real thing begins.

The Jazz (41-23) were in fourth place in the Western Conference at the hiatus, one game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and 1.5 back of the third place Denver Nuggets. The season was suspended March 12.

"These eight games are not like the preseason, these games matter," Mitchell said. "It's no secret that I’m worried about getting injured — that hasn’t changed; that’s still the case."