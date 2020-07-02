AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Jazz star Mitchell on Gobert: 'Right now we're good'

Sam Amico

Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell reiterated that there's no beef between he and center Rudy Gobert.

"Right now we’re good," Mitchell told reporters. "We’re going out there ready to hoop. And I think the biggest thing that kind of sucked was that it took away from the guys on the team. Took away from what guys on the team were trying to do."

Gobert was the first known player to test positive for COVID-19, leading to the suspension of the season. Mitchell tested positive the next day, and reports said he felt Gobert had acted carelessly when Gobert felt sick.

Rumors followed that the two players had a following out -- and even that the Jazz would have to trade one of them.

But they both remain with Utah, and both are headed to the Orlando "bubble," where the NBA is scheduled to resume the season at the end of the month.

Mitchell continued to downplay any issues with Gobert, saying a little tension isn't out of the ordinary for teams with more than one star player.

"There’s gonna be tension, there’s gonna be back-and-forth, it’s always gonna happen," Mitchell said.

Other than that, he has the same fears entering the resumption of play as most other around the league.

Twenty-two teams will be battling for playoff positioning on the Walt Disney Resort campus. There will be eight regular-season "seeding" games before the real thing begins.

The Jazz (41-23) were in fourth place in the Western Conference at the hiatus, one game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and 1.5 back of the third place Denver Nuggets. The season was suspended March 12.

"These eight games are not like the preseason, these games matter," Mitchell said. "It's no secret that I’m worried about getting injured — that hasn’t changed; that’s still the case."

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Suns coach Kokoskov headed overseas for new gig

Turkish club Fenerbahce lures away longtime NBA assistant, currently on the bench with the Sacramento Kings.

Sam Amico

NBA reveals coronavirus test results, with 25 of 351 coming back positive

Players and others who tested positive must self-quarantine until satisfying health protocols and cleared by doctor.

Sam Amico

Practice courts delivered to Disney and NBA has the pics to prove it

Scheduled resumption of play in Orlando closing in, with training camps starting next week.

Sam Amico

Kobe Bryant will be NBA 2K21 cover athlete for Mamba Forever editions

The late Los Angeles Lakers star has made a legacy that will endure, inspiring inspired many people across the world.

Cameron Fields

Former first-round pick Baldwin nearing deal overseas

Free agent guard has spent time in NBA with Grizzlies and Trail Blazers, as well as in G League.

Sam Amico

Coach McMillan says Pacers not in shape but they'll get there

Indiana in same boat as most NBA teams as league heads toward Disney World return.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Zizic signing with Real Madrid, leaving Kyrie trade mostly a blank

Third-year center finds new home after Cleveland decided not to pick up option or concern itself with a return.

Sam Amico

by

MitchS

Free agent forward Williams awaiting new deal overseas

Former No. 2 overall draft pick spent time with the Cavaliers, Knicks and others.

Sam Amico

Wizards star Beal undecided, but 'working tail off' as if he will play

Washington shooting guard still trying to determine if he will join team in Orlando for NBA's return.

Sam Amico

Lakers signing of veteran shooting guard Smith now official

Former Cavaliers starter rejoins LeBron James as LA prepares for NBA season restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico