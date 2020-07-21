Jazz to wear '1223' patches to honor legendary coach Sloan

The greatest Utah Jazz coach ever will be honored while the team competes in the Orlando bubble.

The Jazz tweeted Tuesday that the team will wear "1223" patches on their jerseys to honor the late Jerry Sloan. Sloan died in May at the age of 78 due to complications from Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.

The Jazz will start wearing the patches Thursday during its first scrimmage against the Phoenix Suns. The patch will also be worn during the 2020-21 season.

The number 1,223 is significant because it's the total number of wins -- regular season and playoffs -- Sloan amassed during his 23 seasons as coach of the Jazz. Sloan is the franchise's all-time leader in wins, and he has the most the playoff appearances as well (19).

He led the Jazz to two NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, with Karl Malone and John Stockton being the team's headliners. The Jazz lost to the Chicago Bulls in both Finals.

Now anchored by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz will look to make a run in the playoffs.

Currently ranked No. 4 in the Western Conference, the Jazz will play their first seeding game July 30 against the New Orleans Pelicans.