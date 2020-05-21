AllCavs
Jazz to reopen team shop this weekend

Sam Amico

The Utah Jazz will reopen the team shop at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday.

In a release, the Jazz said the “event and all Jazz Team Store operations will comply with Utah and Salt Lake County guidelines governing public health and safety.”

All 30 of the leagues in-arena team stores have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Along with the Jazz, several team shops are expected to open their doors within the next week or so, as states continue to relax their stay-at-home guidelines.

Players from around the league have begun to return to practice facilities for limited, voluntary workouts. ESPN reported that the league may be eyeing full-scale workouts in June with a restart to the season in July.

There is no word on the Cleveland Cavaliers' team store at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as of Thursday. The Los Angeles Lakers' and Clippers' team stores remain closed.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated.

