AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Vecsey: Pro hoops had plenty to cheer about long before 'The Last Dance' era

Sam Amico

Hall of Fame basketball writer Peter Vecsey started covering the NBA long before "The Last Dance" era, and reminded everyone the league was pretty doggone good even before the arrival of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

"To me, I thought the ’70s were damn good and the ’80s were great and the ’90s were great,” Vecsey told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. “But the ’90s weren’t greater because Michael got six [titles]. I think when you had Magic and Bird and Julius (Erving) and Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) and those three teams and Houston. C’mon, the ’80s were better than the ’90s and the Pistons were in the ’80s. too."

Vecsey spent 50 years covering the NBA, mostly for the New York Post. He truly was the first major newsbreaker in pro basketball, his direct tone and honest writing style earning both the ire and admiration of those he covered. He remains a respected and trusted voice in the game today.

drj0503
Julius "Dr. J" Erving is an NBA legend and widely considered the greatest player in ABA history.

Along with his work at the New York Post, Vecsey was the featured insider on NBC's broadcasts of NBA games. Television undoubtedly played a role in the league's growth, something to which Vecsey alluded.

"NBC kind of lucked into it, they wanted to do it a different way,” Vecsey told Washburn. “I always felt the league was great. The crowds were getting bigger. I was enjoying the hell of out of everything in the NBA. Again, the ’70s was great, the ABA, the NBA, the merger. The talent that came into the NBA at that time, to me, that was the turnaround of the NBA. OK, so it wasn’t reflected in ratings.”

Jordan's Chicago Bulls dynasty teams and the NBA of the 1990s and '80s have come back into focus with the wildly popular ESPN documentary, "The Last Dance."

Vecsey said he never received a call to be interviewed for the project.

"It’s absolutely amazing to me that they could be that stupid," he told Washburn. "I had so many inside stories that were printed that they are not even going to address it. It’s amazing."

Vecsey was inducted into the media wing of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops. 

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Director: Bulls documentary 'The Last Dance' still isn't finished

The goal now, says Jason Hehir, is to "finish as strong as we can" in concluding popular 10-part documentary.

Sam Amico

New episode of 'The Last Dance' to explore Jordan's relationship with Kobe

Late Lakers legend has episode focused on 19997-98 Bulls dedicated to his memory.

Sam Amico

Former Cavaliers Big Men Had To Hand It To Jordan

Larry Nance, Hot Rod Williams among those who marveled at the size of Michael Jordan's paws.

Colton Jones

Breakdown: CJ McCollum's crafty scoring skills

CJ McCollum is one of the most underrated guards in the NBA.

Cameron Fields

Griffin, Udoka Candidates Should Bulls Opt For Coaching Change

Chicago basketball chief Arturas Karnisovas may decide to stick with Jim Boylen, report suggests.

Sam Amico

Blazers' McCullom In Favor Of Play-In Tournament For Eighth Seed

Portland was sitting in ninth and out of postseason picture when the NBA went on hiatus.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA Postpones Lottery, Pre-Draft Combine

Sam Amico

Knicks Expected To Make More Front Office Hires In Coming Weeks

Scott Perry is secure and Brock Aller supposedly is in, but those are the only changes coming to New York, writes Chris Mannix.

Sam Amico

Hope In The Air As NBA Tries To Figure Out Restart To Season

Hurdles remain but Adam Silver, team owners and players determined to crown a champion.

Sam Amico

Top Prep Schooler Hall Ruled Eligible For NBA Draft

Issue on age discrepancy solved as small forward and NC State commit has signed with agent.

Sam Amico