Report: Victor Oladipo will do pregame warmup before status against Sixers is confirmed

The Indiana Pacers aren't a legitimate title contender, but at the very least, they could make it out of the first round -- especially if their star is playing regularly.

Victor Oladipo initially told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that he wasn't completely comfortable playing in the restart. He said he wouldn't play. But Oladipo changed his mind in the middle of July, per Charania.

He got some run in the Pacers' scrimmages, and he could play in the team's restart opener Saturday.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Oladipo will do a pregame warmup ahead of his status being confirmed for Indiana's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Oladipo only played in 13 games before the shutdown. He suffered a ruptured quad tendon in January 2019, and he was out until returning in January 2020. This season Oladipo has scored 13.8 points per game, dished 3.0 assists a game and shot 39.1% from the field.

The Pacers are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and have a record of 39-26. The Sixers are the sixth seed and have the same record, but the Pacers hold a 2-1 season series lead.