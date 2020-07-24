Pacers' Oladipo looks fine, but still no firm decision on playing in NBA restart

Victor Oladipo looked just fine in the Indiana Pacers' first scrimmage, scoring eight points in a 91-88 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Orlando.

But none of that means Oladipo has made a firm decision on if he'll play when the real thing begins. He suffered a major knee injury last season and appeared in just 13 games this year as he worked his way back.

"My body and mind just have to get used to the flow of the game again," Oladipo told reporters. "That'll come. But overall I felt pretty decent."

Oladipo started and played 19 minutes. While this was just an exhibition game, it was pretty evident players on both teams were excited to get in some action again after four months off.

"I think today was big, just getting our conditioning up and getting a feel for the game again," Oladipo said. "Obviously it's been a minute since all of us have played in a live game. It was just fun to be out there."

Still, no decision has been made on the seeding games.

All we really know is the Pacers sure could use their team leader -- provided he's completely healthy. They were 39-26 at the hiatus, tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Miami Heat.

Oladipo at first opted out of playing in the season restart. He changed his tune next last week.

"There's a strong possibility I might play," Oladipo he said at the time.

Now, it sounds as if that desire is still there.

"He's been looking good. He's been working extremely hard," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "He's a guy that just puts in his work, his time."

Oladipo averaged 13.8 points in a mere 13 appearances before the break ... but he showed flashes of his old self by erupting for 27 points in 29 minutes against Boston on March 10. That just happened to be the Pacers' last game.