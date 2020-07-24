AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Pacers' Oladipo looks fine, but still no firm decision on playing in NBA restart

Sam Amico

Victor Oladipo looked just fine in the Indiana Pacers' first scrimmage, scoring eight points in a 91-88 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Orlando.

But none of that means Oladipo has made a firm decision on if he'll play when the real thing begins. He suffered a major knee injury last season and appeared in just 13 games this year as he worked his way back.

"My body and mind just have to get used to the flow of the game again," Oladipo told reporters. "That'll come. But overall I felt pretty decent."

Oladipo started and played 19 minutes. While this was just an exhibition game, it was pretty evident players on both teams were excited to get in some action again after four months off.

"I think today was big, just getting our conditioning up and getting a feel for the game again," Oladipo said. "Obviously it's been a minute since all of us have played in a live game. It was just fun to be out there."

Still, no decision has been made on the seeding games.

All we really know is the Pacers sure could use their team leader -- provided he's completely healthy. They were 39-26 at the hiatus, tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Miami Heat.

Oladipo at first opted out of playing in the season restart. He changed his tune next last week.

"There's a strong possibility I might play," Oladipo he said at the time.

Now, it sounds as if that desire is still there.

"He's been looking good. He's been working extremely hard," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "He's a guy that just puts in his work, his time."

Oladipo averaged 13.8 points in a mere 13 appearances before the break ... but he showed flashes of his old self by erupting for 27 points in 29 minutes against Boston on March 10. That just happened to be the Pacers' last game.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: LeBron shines and J.R. didn't pack enough underwear; Lakers are back

LA's brightest star comes out in first scrimmage game in Orlando, a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Knicks, Nets monitoring trade potential for Bulls guard LaVine

Sam Amico

Knicks have yet to make offer, but new coach should be hired soon

New York still searching for main man on the sideline, with Tom Thibodeau said to remain clear favorite.

Sam Amico

NBA continues to explore dates for possible pre-draft combine

Annual event in Chicago to evaluate draft prospects was suspended from original date this past spring.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers GM Altman among those pushing for fall games in Chicago

Cleveland one of eight non-playoff contenders who want some run after being left out of NBA restart.

Sam Amico

Morris clears quarantine, able to join Lakers on court

Veteran forward should be ready to go for LA's restart opener vs. Mavericks next week in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Macon nearing deal in Turkey

Arkansas product has spent time in NBA with Mavericks and Heat, as well as playing in G League.

Sam Amico

Free agents Ennis, Dekker sign with same Turkish club

Agent confirms two former NBA first-round draft picks headed to Turk Telekom Ankara in 2020-21.

Sam Amico

Ball must continue to be the gatekeeper of Pelicans' offense

Pelicans' guard Lonzo Ball has made huge strides in his third NBA season.

Cameron Fields

Akron St. V-St. M standout Branham chooses Ohio State

Shooting guard is third recruit in ESPN's top 100 for 2020-21 to commit to Buckeyes this summer.

Sam Amico