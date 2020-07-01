Oladipo on joining Pacers: 'When the day comes, I'll know'

The Indiana Pacers need Victor Oladipo but it is still unclear if they'll get him.

At the moment, the star shooting guard has not yet decided if he will be able to join the Pacers for the NBA's return in Orlando.

Oladipo slowly-but-surely was returning from a major knee injury just before the league went on hiatus in March. He was showing progress -- but again, the emphasis should be on the words "slow" and "cautious."

So Oladipo is trying to avoid a setback by playing it would be a tough (and perhaps rushed) summer run.

"Nah, I haven't made a decision just yet. Just taking it one day at a time," Oladipo told reporters in a Zoom call Wednesday. "I feel like when the day comes, I'll know."

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort. The Pacers (39-26) are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, two games back of the Miami Heat.

Again, the Pacers' position is a real testament to coach Nate McMillan, whose teams have always played hard and smart, and generally overachieved. Few expected the Pacers to be where they were when the NBA suspended the season.

Worse for opponents, McMillan's teams are generally at their best when it means the most. In the playoffs, the Pacers are always a "tough out," as the saying goes.

But they undoubtedly would be a much easier out minus Oladipo -- and even a limited Oladipo may be better than no Oladipo.

Everyone associated with the Pacers understands this. Still, they are giving him the space to figure out what is best for himself (and the organization) in the long term.

"I don't have a deadline," he said.

The Pacers are trying to finalize their travel party for their trek to Florida and prepare for the eight "seeding" games that precede the playoffs.

Oladipo averaged 13.8 points in a mere 13 appearances before the break ... but he showed flashes of his old self by erupting for 27 points in 29 minutes against Boston on March 10. That just happened to be the Pacers' last game.

It also was nearly four months ago -- and like all NBA players, Oladipo has been limited in what he can do in terms of workouts.

"It takes time for your body to heal,” he said. “We’ve had an extensive period of time off and to go back and ramp things up again, I’m susceptible to injury more so than anyone else, seeing as how I was already injured beforehand and I wasn’t 100 percent when I came back to begin with.”

So for now, all the Pacers can hope and wait when it comes to their main man.