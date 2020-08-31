SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Retired dunking machine Carter headed to ESPN as NBA analyst

Sam Amico

Vince Carter won't be staying away from the game for long.

In fact, the just-retired dunking legend is headed to ESPN as an NBA analyst, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Carter, 43, retired at the end of the season as a member of the Atlanta Hawks, and per Marchand, was considered a top broadcasting free agent.

He minored in communications at North Carolina and was considered a polite and engaging personality during his time as a player.

"Carter has a very outgoing personality and smile fit for TV," Marchand wrote. "How he is utilized will probably determine how good he will be as he doesn’t plan to cause waves with his commentary, but could prove to be informative."

Carter is a 6-foot-5 guard/forward and was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 5 overall pick in 1998. He was immediately traded to the Toronto Raptors for Tar Heels teammate Antawn Jamison.

Along with the Raptors and Hawks, Carter spent time with the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

He was an eight-time All-Star (2000-07) and won the NBA Slam Dunk title in 2000.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

saynt

Spurs appear likely to explore Aldridge, DeRozan trades

San Antonio may be considering reshaping roster after failing to make playoffs for first time in 23 seasons.

Sam Amico

Hornets bringing back pinstripes in change of uniforms

Michael Jordan's team going old school in what franchise hopes will be a new era of success.

Sam Amico

Vitale: Thompson was Muhammad Ali of basketball coaching

Former Georgetown coach remembered for his towering presence and love of his players and game.

Sam Amico

Former Heat, Cavs forward White signs deal in Russia

Free agent big man spent time with Cleveland during 2018 run to Finals.

Sam Amico

First week of NBA playoff ratings down 20 percent from last season

League following trend of less television viewership in August for all of broadcast networks.

Sam Amico

by

Mamesguy

LeBron reportedly storms out of 'dysfunctional' players meeting as tensions rise

Union to meet again to determine whether or not to carry on with playoffs and resume season in Orlando.

Sam Amico

by

dbromon

Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott remainder of NBA season

Players continue to determine fate of playoffs on Disney campus following boycotts.

Sam Amico

by

docephraimbates21

Green Machine: Celtics stay cohesive in Game 1 romp of Raptors

Boston's postseason roll keeps moving forward in blowout victory over defending champions.

Brady Amico

Obama encouraged James, Paul and others to resume playoffs

Lakers star decided to reach out to former president following players meeting that had some intense moments.

Sam Amico

by

IWILLMISSUNBA