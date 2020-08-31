Retired dunking machine Carter headed to ESPN as NBA analyst

Vince Carter won't be staying away from the game for long.

In fact, the just-retired dunking legend is headed to ESPN as an NBA analyst, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Carter, 43, retired at the end of the season as a member of the Atlanta Hawks, and per Marchand, was considered a top broadcasting free agent.

He minored in communications at North Carolina and was considered a polite and engaging personality during his time as a player.

"Carter has a very outgoing personality and smile fit for TV," Marchand wrote. "How he is utilized will probably determine how good he will be as he doesn’t plan to cause waves with his commentary, but could prove to be informative."

Carter is a 6-foot-5 guard/forward and was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 5 overall pick in 1998. He was immediately traded to the Toronto Raptors for Tar Heels teammate Antawn Jamison.

Along with the Raptors and Hawks, Carter spent time with the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

He was an eight-time All-Star (2000-07) and won the NBA Slam Dunk title in 2000.