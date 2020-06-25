The man aptly nicknamed "Half-Man/Half-Amazing" has officially ended his playing career.

Vince Carter, one of the top NBA players of his era, announced Thursday on The Ringer's Winging It podcast that he is retired from playing pro basketball. Carter, 43, said on ESPN's The Jump in June 2019 that this season would be his last.

With Carter playing 22 seasons, he is the only player to have played in four decades, per Kelly McLaughlin of Business Insider. Carter's final two seasons were with the Atlanta Hawks. He played 16.2 minutes a game with Atlanta and scored 6.3 points per game on 39.2% shooting.

Carter will be a future Hall of Famer, with his illustrious career filled with awe-inspiring slams and plenty of buckets. As a member of the 20,000 career points club, Carter changed the dunk contest.

His iconic performance in the 2000 Slam Dunk contest is one of the best in the competition's history, right up there with Julius Erving's showing in the ABA's 1976 inaugural contest and Michael Jordan's performance in the 1988 competition.

With his athleticism, Carter paved the way for hoopers such as Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Andrew Wiggins, as well as pretty much any other guard or wing who relentlessly attacks the rim.

The prime of his career was spent with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets. An eight-time All-Star, he was one of the best scorers in the league during the early and mid-2000s.

Carter's best season scoring the ball came during his third year in the league. As a budding star with the Raptors, he scored a career-high 27.6 points per game during the 2000-01 season. According to NBA.com stats, Carter was fifth in the league in scoring that season.

Though Carter ended his career with no rings, there's something to say for how entertaining he was to watch.

He could score as well as anyone, and his poster collection is perhaps the deepest in league history.