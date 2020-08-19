NBA progressing toward plan for virtual draft combine

It appears NBA teams will get to evaluate draft prospects prior to the draft, after all.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the league is progressing toward a plan on a virtual form of the draft combine, held at regional sites throughout September.

The draft is scheduled to take place Oct. 16. (The annual lottery is slated for Thursday.) The combine is usually held at the end of May in Chicago, about an month ahead of the draft.

Per Wojnarowski, select draft prospects for this year's combine would embark on "regional team facilities," where league officials would record the players' heights and weights, and put the players through physical testing and drills. Prospects would also undergo physicals at local hospitals and, it stands to reason, undergo regular cornavirus testing.

"It is unlikely that many, if any, top 2020 draft prospects would agree to the workout sessions that would be shared virtually with the league's teams from the combine sites," Wojnarowski reported. "But there will be an opportunity for players who want to be evaluated in a limited combine workout environment to do so for NBA teams, sources said."

The NBA began sending emails to "select" prospects to extend invites to a combine at the end of July, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. But the invites came "with a disclaimer that no decisions have been made about a date, format, location, or even if a combine will actually occur."