Former Wisconsin forward Vitto Brown has agreed to a contract with French club Le Mans, as relayed by Eurobasket.

Brown, 24, went undrafted in 2017 and first signed with the Wisconsin Herd of the G League. He also spent time with the Agua Caliente Clippers, Maine Red Claws and most recently, Erie Bayhawks.

He averaged 15.3 points and 6,.6 rebounds in 42 G-League appearances this past season.