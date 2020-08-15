SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Kings part ways with GM Divac; name Dumars interim VP

Sam Amico

Vlade Divac has stepped down as Sacramento Kings general manager and will be replaced by Joe Dumars, who will serve as interim executive vice president of basketball operations.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive announced the changes Friday -- in a statement that almost sounds as if Divac didn't necessarily step aside willingly.

“This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the best path ahead as we work to build a winning team that our loyal fans deserve,” Ranadive said. “We are thankful for Vlade’s leadership, commitment, and hard work both on and off the court. He will always be a part of our Kings family.”

The news is somewhat of a surprise following a report from The Athletic a day earlier that Divac was secure in his job. He also still had three years remaining on his contract.

Divac became Kings GM in 2015. His biggest move came the trade of DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, netting current Kings guard Buddy Hield and others in return. Divac also was responsible for drafting De'Aaron Fox, a point guard with All-Star potential.

"A respected league executive said earlier Friday that Divac sealed his fate with a series of bad decisions over the past five years, pointing specifically to the decision pass on Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft," the Sacramento Bee reported.

Sam Amick of The Athletic added that coach Luke Walton's job appears to be safe, despite the fact it was Divac who hired Walton. Should the Kings bring in a new GM, he will likely be given the freedom to make decisions on other front office members, and yes, perhaps the coaching staff, James Ham of NBC Sports California reported.

Dumars had been serving as a special advisor and reportedly will assist in the search for a new GM.

The Kings finished 31-41 in suffering their 14th consecutive losing season. They did not qualify for the playoffs after taking part in the season restart on the Disney campus.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

Trooper14

Bulls fire Boylen; Atkinson, Udoka said to be among candidates for job

Chicago executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas says "fresh approach" needed.

Sam Amico

by

sports24

Babcock: Cavaliers could go a number of different ways in draft

Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball both guards, but prospects with upside who Cavs are likely to consider.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Warriors favoring Edwards should they land first overall pick

Golden State reportedly likes upside of talented shooting guard out of Georgia.

Sam Amico

NBA, union in 'serious talks' on practices for eight left out of Orlando

Another discussion of potential bubble program reportedly taking place among league's decision-makers.

Sam Amico

Marks: Re-signing Harris is Nets' top priority this offseason

Brooklyn GM says organization intends to try to bring back sharpshooting veteran swingman.

Sam Amico

Free agent center Bogut all for a Travis vs. Cuban debate

OutKick founder invites Mavericks owner to come on show and discuss "NBA ratings and China."

Sam Amico

Popovich pleased with Spurs despite consecutive playoff streak ending at 22

San Antonio coach liked team's fight as season came to conclusion in Orlando bubble.

Sam Amico

Complete NBA first-round playoff and broadcast schedule revealed

Chase for a championship begins Monday afternoon on Disney campus, to run all the way through October.

Sam Amico

by

Al Espo

SI Exclusive: Bubble working out better than NBA envisioned, Silver says

Commissioner indicated his confidence can waver, but likes what they see so far on Disney campus.

Sam Amico

by

aaluck