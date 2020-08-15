Vlade Divac has stepped down as Sacramento Kings general manager and will be replaced by Joe Dumars, who will serve as interim executive vice president of basketball operations.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive announced the changes Friday -- in a statement that almost sounds as if Divac didn't necessarily step aside willingly.

“This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the best path ahead as we work to build a winning team that our loyal fans deserve,” Ranadive said. “We are thankful for Vlade’s leadership, commitment, and hard work both on and off the court. He will always be a part of our Kings family.”

The news is somewhat of a surprise following a report from The Athletic a day earlier that Divac was secure in his job. He also still had three years remaining on his contract.

Divac became Kings GM in 2015. His biggest move came the trade of DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, netting current Kings guard Buddy Hield and others in return. Divac also was responsible for drafting De'Aaron Fox, a point guard with All-Star potential.

"A respected league executive said earlier Friday that Divac sealed his fate with a series of bad decisions over the past five years, pointing specifically to the decision pass on Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft," the Sacramento Bee reported.

Sam Amick of The Athletic added that coach Luke Walton's job appears to be safe, despite the fact it was Divac who hired Walton. Should the Kings bring in a new GM, he will likely be given the freedom to make decisions on other front office members, and yes, perhaps the coaching staff, James Ham of NBC Sports California reported.

Dumars had been serving as a special advisor and reportedly will assist in the search for a new GM.

The Kings finished 31-41 in suffering their 14th consecutive losing season. They did not qualify for the playoffs after taking part in the season restart on the Disney campus.