Former first-round pick Baldwin agrees to deal in Germany

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Wade Baldwin IV has reached agreement on a contract with German club, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Baldwin, 24, has been in talks with the team since the beginning of the month, but apparently just now finalized an agreement.

The 6-foot-4 and was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2016 draft. He has spent time with the Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA, and Iowa Wolves, Texas Legends and Raptors 905 of the G League.

He played professionally overseas last season overseas, appearing in 24 games with Greek club Olympiacos.

Baldwin was once traded three times in three days (along with Nik Stauskus), as the Blazers sent them to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 4, 2019. The Cavs traded the pair to the Houston Rockets on Feb. 7, with the Rockets trading both to the Indiana Pacers a few hours later. The Pacers waived Baldwin and Stauskas the following day.

Baldwin played his college ball at Vanderbilt and carries NBA career averages of 3.1 points and 1.4 assists in 56 total games.

