AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Former first-round pick Baldwin nearing deal overseas

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Wade Baldwin IV is close to a contract agreement with Bayern Munich in Germany, according to a report from Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net.

Baldwin, 24, is 6-foot-4 and was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2016 draft. He has spent time with the Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA, and Iowa Wolves, Texas Legends and Raptors 905 of the G League.

He played professionally overseas last season overseas, appearing in 24 games with Greek club Olympiacos.

Baldwin was once traded three times in three days (along with Nik Stauskus), as the Blazers sent them to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 4, 2019. The Cavs traded the pair to the Houston Rockets on Feb. 7, with the Rockets trading both to the Indiana Pacers a few hours later. The Pacers waived Baldwin and Stauskas the following day.

Baldwin played his college ball at Vanderbilt and carries NBA career averages of 3.1 points and 1.4 assists in 56 total games.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kobe Bryant will be NBA 2K21 cover athlete for Mamba Forever editions

Kobe Bryant is a five-time champion, and he is fourth on the NBA's all-time leading scorers list.

Cameron Fields

Coach McMillan says Pacers not in shape but they'll get there

Indiana in same boat as most NBA teams as league heads toward Disney World return.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Zizic signing with Real Madrid, leaving Kyrie trade mostly a blank

Third-year center finds new home after Cleveland decided not to pick up option or concern itself with a return.

Sam Amico

by

MitchS

Free agent forward Williams awaiting new deal overseas

Former No. 2 overall draft pick spent time with the Cavaliers, Knicks and others.

Sam Amico

Wizards star Beal undecided, but 'working tail off' as if he will play

Washington shooting guard still trying to determine if he will join team in Orlando for NBA's return.

Sam Amico

Lakers signing of veteran shooting guard Smith now official

Former Cavaliers starter rejoins LeBron James as LA prepares for NBA season restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Oladipo on joining Pacers: 'When the day comes, I'll know'

Injury concerns could keep Indiana's star shooting guard out of Orlando for NBA return.

Sam Amico

Pelicans' Williamson to be NBA 2K21 cover athlete for next-gen consoles

Zion Williamson has had a good rookie season despite missing some time due to a torn right meniscus injury.

Cameron Fields

Japan champs hoping to land former Ohio State star Thomas

One-time Spurs draft pick reportedly had agreed to deal with Spanish club Baskonia, but nothing official yet.

Sam Amico

NBA refusing to allow mandatory OTAs for teams left out of Orlando return

The eight teams that have already completed season must continue to keep all workouts voluntary.

Sam Amico