Former first-round pick Baldwin nearing deal overseas

Free agent guard Wade Baldwin IV is close to a contract agreement with Bayern Munich in Germany, according to a report from Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net.

Baldwin, 24, is 6-foot-4 and was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2016 draft. He has spent time with the Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA, and Iowa Wolves, Texas Legends and Raptors 905 of the G League.

He played professionally overseas last season overseas, appearing in 24 games with Greek club Olympiacos.

Baldwin was once traded three times in three days (along with Nik Stauskus), as the Blazers sent them to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 4, 2019. The Cavs traded the pair to the Houston Rockets on Feb. 7, with the Rockets trading both to the Indiana Pacers a few hours later. The Pacers waived Baldwin and Stauskas the following day.

Baldwin played his college ball at Vanderbilt and carries NBA career averages of 3.1 points and 1.4 assists in 56 total games.