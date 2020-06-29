Cavs convert Wade's two-way contract to standard deal

Dean Wade had a fairly decent first NBA season and the Cavaliers are giving him a fairly decent reward.

As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavs have converted Wade's two-way contract into a standard deal.

Wade, 23, is a 6-foot-9 power forward who went undrafted last summer after a fine run at Kansas State. The Cavs signed him to a two-way contract shortly after the draft and he immediately showed some upside as a "stretch four" forward who could hit perimeter shots and rebound.

Wade has good athletic bloodlines, as he father played football at Kansas State and his mother is a volleyball and track coach at St. John High School in the same state. (She has won three state volleyball titles.)

Wade spent the majority of the season with the Canton Charge of the G League, where he averaged 14.8 points and 7.5 boards. That included a nione-game run in March in which he averaged 16.9 points.

The Cavs (19-46) were among the eight teams that did not qualify for the NBA's return in Orlando at the end of July. They finished 5-6 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff.