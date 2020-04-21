AmicoHoops
Waiters: LeBron took me under wing when I was 'still a kid' with Cavs

Sam Amico

Recent Lakers signee Dion Waiters gave wrote a piece for The Players' Tribune in which he discussed a number of topics, including LeBron James guiding him in their brief time together with the Cavaliers (2014-15 season).

Waiters and James are now together again in LA -- at least, it's assumed they will be whenever the season resumes. They also share an agent in Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

"I ain't gonna lie to you. Back then, in those Cleveland days? I was still a kid, too. A dumbass kid, trying to figure it out," Waiters wrote of his relationship with James. "Bron used to show me different wines, different kinds of food. I was Philly Philly. I was raw. But Bron took me under his wing -- and now all these years later, here we are again. Less hair, more wisdom. Life is crazy, right? Damn."

Waiters also wrote about the incidents that ended his time with the Miami Heat and addressed his anxiety and depression.

Waiters, 28, carries career averages of 13.2 points and 2.8 assists. The Cavs drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2012.

