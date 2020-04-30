NBA Considers Walt Disney World To Finish Season; Vegas Still In Play

Walt Disney World in Florida is among the sites the NBA is considering to complete its season -- should the league in fact decide to hold all games at a single location, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

The location makes sense, noted Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, as it features multiple basketball courts and plenty of hotels.

"The fact Disney is a private property makes the 'bubble' less challenging to manage than a city like Las Vegas," O'Connor wrote.

That said, should the league decide to try to resume in July, the gyms in Las Vegas have already been rented out for the annual summer-league games. Sources have told SI.com that Las Vegas remains very much in play should the league resume.

Sources added that multiple playoff games would likely run at the same if the NBA does in fact return in a centralized location such as Walt Disney World (Orlando) or Las Vegas. It is believed the season is over for teams that were not within the top eight seeds of their conference when the NBA went on hiatus March 11.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.