Sixers Acquire Burks, Robinson from Warriors for Draft Picks

Sam Amico

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a deal in which they will acquire shooting guard Alec Burks and guard/forward Glen Robinson III from the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports.

In return, the Warriors will receive three second-round picks.

The 76ers were in need of some outside shooting and veteran play off the bench, and it appears they have landed that in Burks and Robinson.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were reportedly looking to shed some salary -- and it appears they too have accomplished that mission.

Burks and Robinson were pulled from the lineup prior to the Warriors' game Wednesday vs. the Brooklyn Nets. 

Burks, 28, is 6-foot-6 and having a nice season in his first year with the Warriors, averaging 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Robinson, 26, is also 6-6 and in his first year with the Warriors. He is averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 boards.

"Both Burks and Robinson III have expiring deals and would simply be rental players for any interested suitor," wrote Austin Kent of SLAM. "Neither player will have Bird Rights that would permit a team like the Warriors to bring them back on anything more than a modest raise from their current minimum deals."

