Warriors favor Edwards if they land No. 1 overall draft pick

We don't know when the NBA lottery will be held, when the NBA draft will be held or if the season will even resume.

But if the Golden State Warriors finish with the No. 1 overall pick, they are likely to take Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards, as relayed by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“What I wrote a few days ago is that if the Warriors get the number one pick — they have the worst record in the NBA so they are on track to have a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick — and they keep it, my sources tell me that they would take Anthony Edwards out of Georgia, who is kind of emerging as a consensus No. 1 pick," Letourneau said on the Murph & Mac show on KNBR radio.

The Warriors (15-50) were still awaiting the return of Klay Thompson and owned the worst record in the NBA when the league suspended the season March 11. They were also without an injured Steph Curry for most of the year.

Golden State was followed in the reverse NBA standings by the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-46) and Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45), respectively.

Most mock drafts have Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and well-traveled point guard LaMelo Ball as the top three picks, though there seems to be no consensus on who will go first overall.

A few have the Warriors taking Wiseman -- though Letourneau is hearing that probably wouldn't be the case.

“He’s a guy who’s flawed. He shot 38 percent from the field, 29 percent from three, shot selection was questionable, effort was even questionable at times, but he’s just such a freak athlete," Letourneau said of Wiseman. "He has a lot of physical tools. People think he has a legitimate shot of being an All-Star which is not the case with many guys in this draft.”

But drafting is a very inexact science, since even the "sure thing" is often really anything but. That seems to be especially the case with the 2020 draft.

“The top five picks are kind of in flux," Letourneau added. "There isn’t a Zion type talent, there isn’t a LeBron, so teams really have to do their research and be careful who they are picking."

