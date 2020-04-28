Warriors Coach Kerr: 'It Feels Like Our Season is Over'

The Golden State Warriors had the NBA's worst record when the league went on hiatus and head coach Steve Kerr seems to think it will stay that way.

"It feels like the end of our season," Kerr said, via Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "We’re staying in touch with our guys, but it definitely feels like the season is done for us.”

While the NBA intends to start allowing teams to begin limited individual workouts next week, it does not appear as if the Warriors will be among, Letourneau reported, citing sources.

Kerr added that a Zoom conference call with players last week "felt like our annual exit meeting."

The NBA halted play March 11, but there remains hope around the league that the season can resume in some way. That said, no members of the Warriors are expected to work out at the team's practice facility, or even in another state, Letourneau reported.

Most around the league, however, tend to agree with Kerr. Basically, many feel if the league can indeed resume, it will head straight to the playoffs. Non-qualifying teams such as the Warriors would then just have to wait until next year, whenever that arrives.

Right now, of course, it's all speculation amidst the global coronavirus pandemic,

